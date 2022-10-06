Saif Ali Khan says he will act in Mahabharata if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings: 'Been talking to Ajay Devgn'

Saif Ali Khan was asked about his dream role in a recent interview. While the actor said he only thought about what he was offered and had no ‘dream subject’ he wanted to work on, Saif did say he wanted to act in a film based on the Indian epic, Mahabharata. Saif also opened up about discussing the same with Ajay Devgn, ever since the two actors worked together in the 1999 film Kachche Dhaage. The two were also seen together in the award-winning film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020). Also read: Hilarious Instagram post shows how Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush scenes remind people of Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Khilji

Saif, who was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the recently released film Vikram Vedha, added that he would like to be cast in Mahabharata if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. Further speaking about the ‘grand' Mahabharata movie, the actor said he would like to work in such a project be it in Bollywood or in the south.

“What I’d like to play is act in the Mahabharata if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. We’ve been talking about it with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage. I think in our generation it’s the dream subject. Everybody wants to do that. We will get the Bombay film industry together with the South or whatever if that’s even possible and just make this grand movie,” Saif told Bollywood Bubble

Saif’s Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, is the remake of a Tamil film released in 2017 by the same name. It starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Saif’s upcoming projects include Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Saif plays the role of the antagonist, Lankesh, in the pan-Indian film. The film is directed by Om Raut. The first teaser of Adipurush dropped on October 2, and has been criticised by a section of online users for its CGI and VFX. The film is based on the mythological epic, Ramayana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON