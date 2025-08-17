Saira Banu gets nostalgic as she meets Hema Malini; recalls how a joke led Dilip Kumar to propose marriage to her

Veteran actor Saira Banu took a trip down memory lane after meeting Hema Malini at her Mumbai home. Taking to Instagram, she recalled how in the mid '60s she, Hema Malini and their mothers would meet in the evenings and exchange beauty secrets. Saira also shared that she once joked to actor Nazir Hussain about Dilip Kumar proposing marriage to her, and soon after, it became a reality. Saira Banu shared photos with Hema Malini on Instagram.

Saira Banu pens long note as Hema Malini visits her

Saira shared photos with Hema as she visited the former's home. Both of them smiled and posed for the camera. In the photos, Hema wore a peach suit while Saira was seen in a white and blue outfit. Saira shared that she and Hema met after a long time. "You see, Hema and I had been wishing to meet each other for a very long time, but life, in its own way, kept us apart. Not so long ago, she called me, and before I knew it, she was at my doorstep," she wrote.

Saira recalls meeting Hema for 1st time, spending evenings together

The veteran actor shared how she admired Hema after meeting her for the first time. "We spent a beautiful few hours together, immersed in memories, reliving those golden days, and sharing laughter over stories that time can never erase. Among them, we revisited a Janmashtami incident—one so profound that it changed the course of my life within weeks. I first met Hema in 1966, on the sets of Deewana by Raj Kapoor Sahab. She had come along with her producer, Anantswamy, to RK Studios, Chembur, and I remember being instantly impressed by her lovely looks," she added.

Saira got nostalgic as she remembered how she and Hema spent their evening during shooting. "Soon after, we met again while we were simultaneously shooting at the scenic Krishna Raj Sagar Dam in the South. Our rooms were adjoining, and in the evenings, my mother, Hema, her mother and I would sit together in the large verandahs, exchanging beauty secrets. I reminded her how Amma would put lobaan in her hair for freshness and khushboo, a detail that made her laugh in surprise at how much I remembered," she said further.

Saira talks about Dilip Kumar, Hema and Dharmendra

"I also recalled how Dilip Sahab and I introduced her to the press in Madras, in a meeting organised by Anantswamy. Dilip Sahab was so kind and gracious to be the main person to introduce her, and Hema was visibly touched by that memory," added Saira.

Saira shared how she felt when recently saw Hema and Dharmendra dancing together. "Not long ago, it warmed my heart to see her with Dharam ji on a reality show dancing together so beautifully. Dharam ji put his arm around her, and the love and comfort between them was such a joy to watch. She laughed that day and told her her cousin Prabha, who accompanied her that how much 'Saira ji remembers!'" she wrote.

"During that conversation with Hema, I told her another Janmashtami story, one that is especially close to my heart. The picturisation of the Kanha song in Shagird happened to fall exactly on Janmashtami. We were shooting at Filmistan Studios with the ever-charming Nazir Hussain Sahab, who was also working in Madras with Dilip Sahab on Ram Aur Shyam. Because of date issues, Nazir Sahab would shoot with me late into the night and then fly early in the morning to work with Dilip Sahab," she penned in her note.

Saira sent Dilip Kumar a funny message

Saira recalled how he sent Dilip a teasing message about marriage. "That night, as I sang the bhajan before Lord Krishna’s idol with Lataji’s enchanting voice in playback, I mischievously told Nazir Sahab, 'You are working with Dilip Sahab, oh, how lucky you are! Please tell him that Saira is dying to work with him… and if he refuses, then ask him to marry me!' Nazir Sahab was momentarily stunned, and then burst into that booming laughter he was so famous for," she added further.

"The next morning, he dutifully carried my playful message to Dilip Sahab. I’m told Dilip Sahab smiled gracefully, perhaps to hide his embarrassment. But wonder of wonders, within days, he walked into my life, looked into my eyes, and asked my grandmother and mother for my hand in marriage. When I think back now, I realise Janmashtami has always brought me precious blessings, friendships, cherished memories, and the love of my life. And sharing these stories with Hema made the memories all the more sweet," concluded her note.

About Saira and Dilip Kumar

Saira and Dilip Kumar were married for 55 years. They tied the knot on October 11 in 1966. Dilip Kumar died in Mumbai on July 7, 2021, at 98 after a prolonged illness.