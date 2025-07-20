Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday’s adorable puja video with nephew River makes fans go ‘aww’: ‘Cutest duo’

The Saiyaara magic is spilling over onto the box office as well the social media, with people obsessing over debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Now, a cute video of Ahaan bonding with his nephew River during a puja has taken over the internet, leaving fans giggling and going "awww". Ahaan Panday made his Bollywood debut with romantic film, Saiyaara.

Ahaan performs puja with nephew

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, made his debut with the romantic drama, which was released on July 18. In fact, the youngest member of the Panday family, River, son of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, was also supporting him.

How?

Well, he performed a puja with his uncle for the success of the film. The video featuring them together is melting hearts online. The video was shared on Instagram by Alanna, with the caption, “River praying for his mama (uncle)’s first movie #Saiyaara.”

The video captures moments as Ahaan's family gathers for a puja, with his nephew River snuggled in his lap. In a particularly sweet gesture, Ahaan is seen affectionately kissing River on the forehead.

“Want more clips of Ahaan and River,” one posted, with another sharing, “Star in the making…also River being the cutest companion.”

“Omooo, we finally got to see Uncle Ahaan with River,” one comment read. Another shared, “I'm already in love with Ahaan. He is a superstar… River is my favourite baby.”

“Ahaan and River, my heart,” one gushed. Another shared, “This should be illegal levels of adorable…Oh my heart”. “Cutest duo,” one wrote.

“Will you share Ahaan's first reaction when he saw baby River. You said you will upload after his movie,” one requested.

Another wrote, “Little River has the coolest uncle ever”. Some comments read “Awww baby River praying for Ahaan… what a cutie” and “Brooo please he's damnnn cutee...those bread cheeks.”

About Ahaan’s entry in Bollywood

Ahaan Panday has made his acting debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. The film revolves around a love story that blossoms between a short-tempered musician named Krish Kapur (Ahaan Panday) and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy, aspiring journalist. The film received praise for the easy chemistry between the two leads and the music, with the songs becoming an instant hit with fans. The film is produced by YRF’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani.

Saiyaara set the record for the highest opening-day collection by a Hindi film with debutants as leads. The film collected ₹21 crore on its first day of release, one of the highest of the year. It collected ₹24 crore on day 2, taking the total collection of the film after two days to ₹45 crore. The film is garnering significant buzz and accolades from industry insiders and has sparked widespread discussion and admiration on social media.