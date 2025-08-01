Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday’s nephew River becomes his cutest cheerleader, internet can’t get enough

Saiyaara breakout star Ahaan Panday has found a new fan in his nephew River, who is celebrating the film's massive success in the cutest way possible. Several pictures of Ahaan and River have emerged on social media, where River is making a fashion statement, making it clear that he is Ahaan's biggest cheerleader. Ahaan Panday is making waves after his acting debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

Ahaan’s nephew celebrates Saiyaara’s win

On Wednesday, Alanna took to Instagram to share heartwarming photos of her brother Ahaan Panday and baby River twinning in white T-shirts after Saiyaara’s blockbuster success. River’s t-shirt took the spotlight as it read, “Krish Kapoor is my best friend" – a direct nod to Ahaan’s character in Saiyaara.

She captioned the post, “@ahaanpandayy is my uncle, but Krish Kapoor is my best friend.” The images also capture several adorable moments of Ahaan spending time with River.

The photos quickly caught attention on social media, with fans taking to the comment section with hearts, fire emojis, and messages like "Cutest reel-life fan ever!" and "This is gold".

"We were not ready for this!!! Cutesttt,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Lol so cute.” “The best saiyaara support team ever,” shared another. A third social media user wrote, “Aww… so sweet and cutest.”

“Cutiessss,” shared one, with one mentioning, “Both are sooo cuteee.”

More about Ahaan’s Saiyaara

Ahaan has made his acting debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. The film revolves around a love story that blossoms between a short-tempered musician named Krish Kapur (Ahaan Panday) and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy, aspiring journalist.

While working together on a song, the two fall in love. However, fate takes a dark turn, putting their relationship to the test. The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Alam Khan. The film opened on July 18 to a bumper opening, earning ₹21.5 crore on Day 1. Since then, it has been breaking box office records.