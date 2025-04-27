'Sajid Khan asked me to take off my clothes, sit in lingerie', says Ishqbaaz actor Navina Bole: ‘I managed to get out’

Actor Navina Bole opened up about her experience of meeting director Sajid Khan and how it left her shocked. In an interview with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, the actor shared that she went to meet Sajid after he called her to discuss about a project. The actor claimed when she went to his office, he asked her to take off her clothes to show how ‘comfortable’ she is in her own skin. (Also read: Minissha Lamba calls Sajid Khan ‘creature’ as she talks about Me Too movement) Navina Bole said Sajid Khan disrespected her during a meeting.

What Navina Bole said

During the interaction, Navina said, “There is this terrible, terrible man who I would never want to meet in my life called Sajid Khan. He really the pushed the envelope when it came to disrespecting women. I was really excited when he called me and then he said, ‘Why don’t you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie? I need to see how comfortable you are in your body.' I am talking about 2004, 2006.”

‘I did not know what to say’

She went on to add, “Thankfully I had someone waiting for me downstairs. I did not know how to reply and he said, ‘Why? You wear a bikini on stage? So what is the problem? It is all t**s and a** in his language! You can come and sit here comfortably, be yourself.’ I did not know what to say and I said that I will need to go home and get into a bikini if that is what you want to see and I cannot strip right now. Somehow I managed to get out of that place. He must have called me, not exaggerating, at least 50 times to ask where I have reached and why I was not coming."

In 2018, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by three women, namely actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay as part of the #MeToo campaign.

Navina Bole is known for her roles in Television shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Jeannie Aur Juju, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Ishqbaaz.