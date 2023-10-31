Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo have a candid chat in new viral picture after trolls assume footballer snubbed actor

A new picture of Salman Khan and star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo chatting on the sidelines of a boxing match has surfaced online amid rumours of Ronaldo snubbing Salman at the match. A video had surfaced online which showed Ronaldo walking near a boxing ring and meeting people on the way. Salman was also seen in the video but it didn't show Ronaldo acknowledging him. This led many to troll the actor for the same. Also read: Salman Khan gets snubbed by Christiano Ronaldo at boxing match, fans call it his Vicky Kaushal moment. Watch Salman Khan seen chatting with Cristiano Ronaldo in new viral picture.

Now, the new picture shows Ronaldo laughing as Salman talks about something. They are seen standing near a boxing ring. This seems to be enough to silence the trolls claiming the footballer snubbed the Indian actor.

Earlier, pictures of Salman sitting next to Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez during a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia had surfaced online. Several videos and photos of the duo in the same frame went viral. Kanye West, Eminem, Conor Mc Gregor were also present among the spectators.

Salman is currently the host on Bigg Boss 17 and also gearing up for his big Diwali release, Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 12.

Salman's Tiger 3 is his big Diwali release

The Tiger 3 trailer has received a positive response from the audience. The two-minute-fifty-second trailer features Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) who is trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss. The film boasts of impressive action sequences, music and drama. Katrina Kaif plays Tiger's wife Zoya in the film and has also performed several action scenes in the film. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film will release on November 12.

Salman hosting Bigg Boss 17 these days

On Bigg Boss 17, Salman has been joined by his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan who roast contestants on Sundays. Salman continues to host the show which has all from Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain to standup comedian Munawar Faruqui and ex journalist Jigna Vora as participants.

