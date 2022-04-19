Salman Khan bonds with Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij's daughter at Baba Siddique's bash, fans say he 'will be a good father'

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's appearance at Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash on Sunday continues to make news. However, there was someone else who managed to draw attention at the party. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij attended the bash with their two-year-old daughter Tara Bhanushali, who was seen bonding with host Baba Siddique as well as Salman. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. See pics

Tara was dressed in a white sharara and even had a tiny maang tika pinned to her shoulder-length hair. Pictures from the party show Salman talking to Jay and Mahhi. A picture also shows Salman trying to strike a conversation with Tara, as Jay held her in his arms. A paparazzo account shared pictures of them on Instagram and claimed that Salman was heard calling Tara the star of the party. A photo also showed Tara playing in the arms of Baba Siddique.

A fan of Salman commented to the pictures, “Salman will be a good father he deserves such a thing.” Another said, “Salman looks sooo adorable with kids.” One more fan wrote, “It would be so cute, if he has his own daughter.” A comment also read, “Salman is so happy.”

Tara is a social media influencer, thanks to her parents, who control her page on Instagram. She has a massive fan following of 253000 followers.

Mahhi had penned a note on Tara's second birthday in August last year. She had written, "Dear Tara, You are a strong child of a strong mother, seeing you fight in that one month has made me a stronger person. Today as you turn 2, let me tell you that I am such a proud mother! Time has flown by and I feel like its just yesterday that I had held you in my arms for the first time. You are so humble, so gentle, so giving and all your traits make me realize what a beautiful young girl and woman you will blossom into some day".

She further wrote, "Every prayer of mine was for you to have you my little angel in my life. From being in the NICU and fighting it out to today being such a loved child and loving everyone back with so much warmth, the journey of being your mother has truly been a beautiful learning experience for me".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON