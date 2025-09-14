Salman Khan lauds 16-year-old singer Jonas Conner, asks fans to support talented kids: ‘Encourage karo exploit nahi’

Actor Salman Khan has dedicated a post to singer-songwriter Jonas Conner, praising his talent. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Salman said that he hasn't seen a "15-year-old turn his pain into something so beautiful." Salman also asked his fans to support talent. Salman Khan spoke about 16-year-old singer Jonas Conner.

Salman Khan praises young singer Jonas Conner

Salman shared a photo of Jonas sitting outside and playing his guitar. He wrote, "Never have I seen a 15-year-old turn his pain into something so beautiful. God bless you #JonasConner." The actor then shared the list of songs he has been listening to on loop."Listening on repeat--Father in a Bible, Peace with pain, Oh Appalachia."

Salman concluded, "Aisey bacchon ko na support kiya toh phir kya kiya? Bhaiyon aur behno ye English mein hai .. yahan par bhi aisey bohot hain. Unhe encourage karo exploit nahi (If you don't support such kids, then what are you even doing? Brothers and sisters, this is in English. We have many here too. Encourage them, don't exploit)."

Fans react to Salman's post

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Talent is not dependent on age. Circumstances teach you everything. Many congratulations to this 15-year-old child." A comment read, "Well said, Salman, giving a shoutout to a kid." A person wrote, "Music is beyond the boundaries." A tweet read, "Great advice and initiative." Another fan tweeted, "Inspirational message, stay strong." "Keep supporting young talents," wrote another X user.

Who is Jonas Conner

Jonas, who hails from Tennessee, sings by mixing country and folk styles. His single Father in a Bible, released independently last year. The song garnered over 2 million streams within a month. Jonas faced several challenges in the last few years. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 12 years old, as per chartmetric.com. He wrote his own songs and shared them online. Jonas, who recently clocked his 16th birthday, has over 3 million Spotify streams and 521k followers. He has 707K followers on Instagram.

About Salman's projects

Fans will see Salman in the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which was released in March.AR Murugadoss directed the film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, and Anjini Dhawan.

Salman is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on 24 August on JioHotstar.