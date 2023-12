Salman Khan looks dapper as he returns to Mumbai on his 58th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday to celebrate his 58th birthday. HT Image

Salman was snapped at the Mumbai airport where he was seen waving at the paps.

The 'Dabangg' actor looked dapper as he donned a black shirt, and a black jacket paired with blue jeans.

Khan on Tuesday was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

On Sunday, Salman attended the intimate nikah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

The complete Khan family including Salman, Sohail, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri along with their friends Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Sshura.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

However, Salman has still not announced his next project. (ANI)