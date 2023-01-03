Salman Khan poses with fan who cycled from Jabalpur to Mumbai to meet him. See pics

Salman Khan recently celebrated his birthday and could not meet many of his fans who had gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. However, he made a point to meet the one fan who cycled for five days and travelled from Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) to Mumbai (Maharashtra) so that he could meet the Bollywood star on his birthday. (Also read: SRK, Salman, Ranveer, Janhvi attend Anant Ambani's engagement bash at Antilia)

Pictures of Salman meeting his fan, Sameer flooded the internet with many fan accounts posting them. The actor posed with Sameer and his cycle in the pictures. Sameer cycled all the way despite the cold weather, and his cycle had Salman Khan's 'Being Human' written all over.

Sameer also displayed a board in front of his cycle. The message on the board read, "Chalo unko duaaein dete chalein (Let us wish him well). Jabalpur to Mumbai." It also had a line from a famous Salman Khan song 'Deewana Main Chala'.

The board also had pictures of Salman Khan cycling. Ever since he launched e-cycles under his brand Being Human, Salman is often spotted cycling in Mumbai.

After they posed together, Sameer told the media that Salman enquired about his wellbeing, his family and he also had a meal at his residence, a Dainik Jagran report said. Sameer left his home in Jabalpur on December 22 and reached Salman's residence on December 29. Salman celebrates his birthday on December 29. Salman has a connection with Madhya Pradesh as he was born in Indore.

Last week, Salman celebrated his 57th birthday and thousands of fans had gathered outside his house. Salman appeared on the balcony of his Galaxy apartment and waved to the fans as they cheered for him. The scenario got a little out of hand when the crowd got unmanageable, and the cops had to lathicharge on the fans. The Bollywood star threw a grand bash which saw Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Sangeet Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, in attendance, among many others.

Salman was most recently seen in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai that saw a combined digital and theatrical release in 2021, and the Mahesh Manjrekar film Antim . Since then, he made guest appearances in Chiranjeevi's Telugu film Godfather and Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut Ved. Salman has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 lined up for release next.

