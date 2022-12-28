Salman Khan's fans face lathicharge on going out of control, trolls call them 'jobless people'. Watch

Salman Khan greeted his thousands of fans on Tuesday who gathered outside his house to catch a glimpse of the actor on his 57th birthday. Salman waved to them from the balcony of his Galaxy apartment as they all cheered for him from below. However, as the crowd started getting unmanageable, the police had to do lathicharge on them to shoo them backwards. Also read: Preity Zinta wishes Salman Khan on birthday with mushy pics: 'Was so nice to see you on my short and sweet trip'

Fans in large numbers had started gathering outside his Mumbai residence since morning. They sat there for a long time. As soon as Salman appeared at his balcony along with father Salim Khan to greet them, the crowd started swelling and the police had to do lathicharge on some of them to push them back. A video shows them running away, leaving their shoes and other belongings as the police shoes them away with sticks.

As a paparazzo account shared the video on Instagram, people remained divided on the use of lathicharge. A fan commented, “Lathi charge nahi hona chahiye......Agar fans na honge to Ye Actor log road pe aa jayega (There should not be lathicharge, if there are no fans, the actors will come on road).” Another wrote, “unke fan jitne h sab Dil se bahut mante h Bhaijaan ko (his fans really love him from heart).”

An Instagram user also commented, “Logo ko unki Berozgaari ka ehsaas dilaate hue Mumbai Police (Police trying to remind people of how unemployed they are).” Another wrote, “Jobless people, seriously kiske pass itna time hai godknows (jobless people, who has time for all this). A comment also read, ”they were going crazy and it was totally an outrage and to control them police has to do laathi charge." A person also wrote, “Har baar ka he theatres me bi yahi sab hota tha jab jab Salman ki movie release hoti thi crazy fan's he salmaians (these people are the ones who dances in theatres while watching his movies).”

Salman also shared a picture on Instagram to thank them. He simply wrote, "Thank you all..." The actor was in a grey t-shirt and was seen standing besides Salim Khan, who was in a blue check shirt. He had hosted a grand birthday bash at night with all from Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Suniel Shetty, Sangeet Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia Vantur in attendance.

