IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle: 'For maskari, use mustard oil'
Salman Khan tastes his food.
Salman Khan tastes his food.
bollywood

Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle: 'For maskari, use mustard oil'

  • Actor Salman Khan prepared some raw onion pickle in a new video shared by his 'sister', Bina Kak. Watch video here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:19 PM IST

htSalman Khan tried his hand at cooking in a new video posted by Bina Kak on her social media pages. In the video, Salman makes raw onion pickle.

In the two-and-a-half minute video, Salman, wearing a T-shirt and track bottoms, puts some onions in a bowl, and proceeds to add the ingredients, making quips from time to time. "This is kalonji, onion seeds. It's supposed to be good for your health."

Later, he pours some oil into the mixture and jokes that he's using olive oil. When someone, presumably Bina, corrects him, he says, "Arey mustard oil hai (It's mustard oil). Olive oil is heart friendly, maskari karna hai, toh mustard oil daalo (if you want to have fun, use mustard oil)."


Later, he tosses the pickle, and takes a bite. "Amazing," he says, and Bina adds, "Khud ki tareef (you're praising yourself)." Bina refers to Salman as her 'brother'.

Salman is known for working with a loyal group of friends in his professional projects. In a recent interview, he spoke about his thoughts on friendship, and said, "I take a lot of time in becoming friends, so all the friends that I’ve had have been 20-30 years old. And all the new people who keep coming in, they’re there, but they’re not as close as the four-five friends that I’ve had.”

Also read: Antim first look: Salman Khan gets a worthy opponent in a bulked-up Aayush Sharma, watch their epic fight

The actor recently began working on his new film, Antim: The Final Truth, which will also star his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is Salman’s first collaboration with Aayush. Talking about the film, a source had told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. After wrapping up his action thriller Radhe in October, in which he sports a clean shaven look, he took time off to grow a beard.”


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan

Related Stories

Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Saif Ali Khan was thrown off by Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman Khan-style direction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • It took Saif Ali Khan a week to get used to Ali Abbas Zafar's directing style, which the filmmaker had developed while working with Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Remo D’Souza has called Salman Khan ‘an angel’.
Remo D’Souza has called Salman Khan ‘an angel’.
bollywood

Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 30, 2020 12:51 PM IST
Remo D’Souza has opened up on the day he suffered a heart attack and the changes he has brought to his life after it. He also thanked Salman Khan for coming to the family’s aid.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
FDivya Khosla Kumar will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2.
FDivya Khosla Kumar will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2.
bollywood

Divya Khosla Kumar says she 'didn't know a soul' in Mumbai when she moved there

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:44 PM IST
  • Filmmaker-actor Divya Khosla Kumar has spoken about her journey, and how she didn't want to join the film industry when she first moved to Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao poses with Shah Rukh Khan.
Rajkummar Rao poses with Shah Rukh Khan.
bollywood

'Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I am an actor': Rajkummar Rao fanboys over SRK

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • Actor Rajkummar Rao isn't over his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan. He has often spoken about his love for SRK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
bollywood

Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • As actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan prepare to move into their house, their designer gave an insight into all the amenities the new home will have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pranutan Bahl made her film debut with Notebook.
Pranutan Bahl made her film debut with Notebook.
bollywood

Pranutan Bahl opens up about her equation with 'Kajol bua'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • Did you know that Pranutan Bahl and Kajol are related? Here's what the young actor has to say about her equation with 'Kajol bua'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
bollywood

Swara reacts to question on if right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have crush on her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Swara Bhasker, who has strong political opinions and does not hesitate to express them on social media, reacted to a question of whether right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have a crush on her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York.
Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor soaks in some sun, calls it her 'golden hour'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor may still be a student but on Instagram, she is quite a star. See her latest pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his apartment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his apartment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Taimur folds hands in front of cow, says ‘aur bajao’ as its owner plays Ole Ole

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his Fortune Heights residence. He folded his hands and enjoyed its owner playing film songs on his wind instrument.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan tastes his food.
Salman Khan tastes his food.
bollywood

Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan prepared some raw onion pickle in a new video shared by his 'sister', Bina Kak. Watch video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jude Boman Tony in a still from Kaala.
Jude Boman Tony in a still from Kaala.
bollywood

Delhi filmmaker Tarun Jain's Kaala explores racism beyond black and white

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:10 PM IST
The filmmaker shares the journey of writing and making the film, and how it transformed his own outlook towards racial discrimination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Masand has worked many years as a film journalist and critic.
Rajeev Masand has worked many years as a film journalist and critic.
bollywood

Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma agency, Kangana Ranaut reacts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma Cornerstone agency
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla in lead roles.
Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla in lead roles.
bollywood

John Abraham shares pic of his muscular arm, fan calls it 'Google maps'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:20 PM IST
John Abraham shared a picture of his muscular arm and his fans are having a field day, with one calling it 'Google maps' and another joking about his was an ideal body for blood tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.(IANS)
Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.(IANS)
bollywood

Paresh Rawal to complete remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Paresh Rawal has been roped in to complete the remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan spent a big portion of his childhood in Allahabad.
Amitabh Bachchan spent a big portion of his childhood in Allahabad.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan remembers old days in Allahabad, how family never locked doors

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared some memories from the days he spent in Allahabad as a child. He remembered how no one used to put locks on their doors, trusting their neighbours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that while she doesn't go on conventional dates, she once had a scary experience while she was a student in Los Angeles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in the film,
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in the film,
bollywood

Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film

By Soumya Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in a film about the impossibility of being the perfect parent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP