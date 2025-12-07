Salman Khan wins hearts as he meets young fans personally at Hyderabad event: ‘Most adored megastar’

Superstar Salman Khan brought smiles to Hyderabad as he stepped out for a star-studded event, turning it into a memorable day for his young fans. The actor charmed the little ones by taking time to meet and interact with them. A video of the heartwarming moments has not emerged on social media and is winning hearts. On Saturday, Salman Khan attended the event in Hyderabad kicking off round 2 of Indian Supercross Racing League.

Salman Khan’s cute interaction with kids

On Saturday, Salman attended the event in Hyderabad kicking off round 2 of Indian Supercross Racing League. The event was held at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli.

Several videos from Salman’s event have surfaced on social media, but the clip stealing all the attention is the one showing him meeting his young fans.

In the video, Salman is seen taking time out to personally meet his young fans, shaking hands with each one and showering them with his blessings.

The heartwarming video showed the children beaming with joy as Salman engaged with them. He is also seen posing with them for a photograph. Salman was closely accompanied by his security personnel.

Fans on social media are swooning over this gentle side of Salman Khan, with many calling the gesture “heartwarming” and “adorable”.

“Salman bhai down to earth,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Most loved megastar of Indian cinema Salman Khan.” “@beingsalmankhan Sir the Best,” one noted. Another shared, “Megastar #SalmanKhan Clicking Selfies With His Fans.”

“Not Everyone Has a Heart Like Bhaijaan,” one fan shared. Another wrote, “#SalmanKhan stepped down, bent low, and personally shook hands with each little fan. This is why the entire nation calls him the most adored megastar.”

Talking about the event, Salman, who is brand ambassador of ISRL, said in a statement, “The energy in Hyderabad tonight was unbelievable. Watching Indian and international riders push their limits together on Indian soil was truly thrilling. ISRL is creating something meaningful for the youth of our country, where talent meets opportunity with world-class safety standards. It’s a joy to witness this journey first-hand.”

What’s next for Salman

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, which failed to elicit expected response. He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Salman is also currently seen hosting reality show, Bigg Boss 19.

Next, the actor will be seen in the film, Battle of Galwan. The film, also starring Chitrangda Singh, will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.