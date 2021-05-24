Samantha Akkineni says she hasn’t signed Bollywood films because she is ‘scared’

Samantha Akkineni, who is a popular actor in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has not ventured into Bollywood so far. In a new interview, she explained her decision and said that she was ‘scared’ to enter the Hindi film industry.

Currently, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her first Hindi web series, which also marks her debut in the digital space. She will be seen as the antagonist in the second season of Raj and DK’s The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha was asked why it took so long for her to sign a Hindi project. “Because maybe I am scared? (laughs) The talent here is amazing. I am scared,” she said.

Samantha was also asked to name the actor she would like to be paired opposite if she was cast in a romantic Bollywood film. She chose Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2010, Samantha made her big screen debut with Ye Maaya Chesave, which was later remade in Hindi as Ekk Deewana Tha. She starred in a number of successful films such as Dookudu, Eega, Attarintiki Daredi, Kaththi, Theri and Rangasthalam.

Next, Samantha will be seen in The Family Man 2. The show revolves around Shrikant Tiwari (Manoj), a middle-class family man who is trying to juggle domestic life and his job of being a spy. In the second season, he will be seen trying to save the country from an imminent attack, planned by Raji (Samantha).

Samantha’s husband Naga Chaitanya cheered for her as the trailer for The Family Man 2 dropped online. Sharing it, he wrote on Twitter, “Love it !! 10/10.” She was also praised by Kangana Ranaut.

The Family Man 2, which also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary, will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.

