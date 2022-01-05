Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday: ‘Most gorgeous inside and out’

Actor Deepika Padukone turned 36 on Wednesday. Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and many others penned birthday wishes for Deepika on social media.

Wishing Deepika, Samantha posted a special post for the birthday girl on Instagram, She wrote, “May you have such an incredible birthday that every day afterward starts and ends with love and peace of mind. Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous inside and out @deepikapadukone."

Actor Anushka Sharma also wished Deepika, as she posted a picture of her on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone. Wishing you love and light always."

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared Deepika's poster from her upcoming film Gehraiyaan and wrote, “Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone. You shine brighter every year and I can't wait to see all the magic you have in store for us. Wishing the most graceful, dignified and inspiring actor all the love, luck and happiness in the world.” She added: “P.S. Gehraiyaan looks insane. Can't wait.”

South Indian actor Prabhas shared a picture of Deepika in a pink saree and wished her saying "Happy Birthday to the girl with the gorgeous smile, @deepikapadukone. The one who lights up the #ProjectK sets with her energy and talent. Wish you the best, always!”

Actors Ayushmann Khurana, Dia Mirza, Isha Koppikar and others also posted birthday wishes for Deepika on social media.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om (2007). The film also starred actors Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. She then appeared in many commercial hits like Cocktail (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express (both 2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018) and many more. In 2018, Time called her one of the 100 most influential stars in the world.

