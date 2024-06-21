Sana Khan and Sania Mirza go for Hajj with their families; bond over the experience. Watch

Former actor Sana Khan and Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, along with their families, embarked on a pilgrimage to Mecca for Hajj. The pictures and videos shared online depict a heartwarming scene of the duo and their families, seemingly united in their spiritual journey. (Also Read: Sania Mirza getting married to Mohammed Shami? Here’s what her father said as pictures from ‘nikah’ land online) Sana Khan with Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza.

Sana, Sania visit Mecca

Sana embarked on a spiritual journey with her son Saiyad Tariq Jamil, while Sania was accompanied by her sister Anam and father Imran. Anam, moved by the experience, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt picture of the sisters with their father, captioning it with a red heart emoji.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

An influencer named Sahar Afsha also shared a video of her enlightening experience during Hajj with Sana, Sania, and Anam. The trio's pictures have also made their way online.

Before setting off on this journey, Sania shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, concluding it with, “I hope to return as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger imaan.”

For the unversed, Sana stepped away from acting in 2020, stating that she would like to ‘serve humanity’. She married cleric Mufti Anas Sayed a month after she made the announcement.

Rumours on Sania’s marriage

Even as she was busy with Hajj, Sania found herself in the headlines again due to speculation that she would soon marry Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. However, Imran spoke to NDTV and said, “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him.”

A morphed wedding photo of Sania and Shami kickstarted these rumours. But the picture is from Sania’s wedding with her ex-husband Shoaib Malik, where his face was superimposed on with that of Shami’s.

Sania and Shoaib married in 2010 and have a son named Izaan. Sania announced their separation in January this year when Shoaib married actor Sana Javed.