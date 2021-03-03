IND USA
Sanjana Sanghi recalls the conversation with Irrfan Khan that influenced her approach to acting
Sanjana Sanghi on the acting lessons received from Irrfan Khan.
Sanjana Sanghi on the acting lessons received from Irrfan Khan.
Sanjana Sanghi recalls the conversation with Irrfan Khan that influenced her approach to acting

  • Sanjana Sanghi played a small role in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. The actor has now opened up about the acting lessons she learned from Irrfan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:39 PM IST

Sanjana Sanghi has opened up about the acting lessons she learnt from Irrfan Khan. Sanjana played the younger version of Saba Qamar's character in the film.

Although her role was small, Sanjana said that she has vivid memories of the time she spent with Irrfan on the sets of the movie. She said that Irrfan taught her that actors should improvise scenes.

"With Irrfan, it was a focus on theatre and understanding that being able to improvise is everything as an actor. It’s not just about that line in the script, it’s about what you bring to the script and how you make it your own. And when I do that, in front of the camera, I realise that the scene changes, it goes somewhere else," she told Pinkvilla.

Sanjana was seen in a string of movies, playing small roles, before she made her debut as a lead actor in Dil Bechara. She began her Bollywood journey with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, then appeared in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns before she bagged the leading role in late Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara.

She will soon be seen in Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within. Sanjana stars opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie. The duo reportedly wrapped the filming a few weeks ago. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "My forever favourite human sandwich. Om, Kavya & our Captain Kaps."

Back in December, when the shoot commenced, Sanjana said, "Our beautiful journey begins!! DAY 1 with the best @adityaroykapur. Most stoked for my next action-thriller OM:The Battle Within produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas, and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! Need all your blessings #Summer2021."

