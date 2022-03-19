Sanjay Dutt 'deeply saddened' at death of Torbaaz director's son after falling from building's fifth floor

Actor-director Girish Malik's son Mannan died on Friday evening after falling from the fifth floor of their home in Mumbai’s Andheri. Filmmaker Puneet Singh and Girish's partner in Torbaaz had earlier confirmed the incident. Rahul Mittra, who was the producer of Torbaaz, condoled the death and said that he was 'non-plussed' after he came to know about the incident. He also added that actor Sanjay Dutt was 'deeply saddened too'.

Mannan reportedly had returned home after playing Holi. After his fall, the 17-year-old was immediately taken to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. However, he didn't survive. The incident happened around 5 pm.

Girish directed Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz. Speaking with Times of India, Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra said, “I am non-plussed to learn about the unfortunate incident and just informed Sanju who’s deeply saddened too. We are shocked beyond words. I had met Mannan a couple of times along with Girish during the making of Torbaaz and found him to be very talented & a boy of promise. May God give Girish and the entire family strength to cope up with this irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences."

As per the report, Girish’s partner in Torbaaz, Puneet Singh had earlier confirmed the news. “Mr Malik’s son has passed away but I cannot say anything at the moment about what exactly happened. We are not in a state to speak.”

Girish made his directional debut with Jal in 2013. He is known for Jal (2013), Torbaaz (2020), and Mann Vs Khan (2021).

