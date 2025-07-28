Sanjay Dutt inherited 72 crore property from a fan. What he did with it will surprise you

It’s not every day that a Bollywood star becomes the unexpected heir to a fortune, but Sanjay Dutt’s life has never followed a script. In a story that sounds straight out of a film, the actor revealed that he was once left property worth a staggering ₹72 crore by a devoted fan. The twist? He returned all of it. Sanjay Dutt reveals what he did after a fan left him property worth ₹ 72 crore before passing away in 2018(AFP)

What did Sanjay do with all the money?

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Sanjay was asked about the much-publicised incident from 2018 involving Nisha Patil, a terminally ill fan who left her entire estate to the actor. Sanjay confirmed the unbelievable moment with quiet dignity, stating, “I gave it back to her family.”

The fan, a 62-year-old Mumbai homemaker, had reportedly instructed her bank to transfer her wealth to Dutt after her passing. The news had made headlines at the time for its sheer scale and sentiment. Now, years later, Sanjay’s gesture of returning the inheritance is earning him quiet praise, revealing a side of the actor that goes beyond the screen.

Sanjay Dutt's career

Known for his magnetic on-screen presence, Sanjay Dutt has had a rollercoaster career since his 1981 debut in Rocky. From iconic films like Naam, Saajan, Khal Nayak, and Vaastav to the beloved Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Sanjay has seen both immense stardom and personal setbacks. His legal troubles following the 1993 Bombay blasts saw him serve a five-year prison sentence, completed in 2016.

Sanjay's upcoming films

Sanjay was last seen in Bhootnii, Housefull 5 earlier this year. Next in line is the Telugu film Akhanda 2 starring Balakrishna, which will release on 25 September. Fans are also awaiting Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, an espionage-action thriller alongside Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun. The film is set to hit the theatres on 5 December. Dhurandhar's release will clash with Prabhas and Sanjay's highly awaited The RajaSaab. He is also set to appear in the highly anticipated Kannada film KD – The Devil in 2026.