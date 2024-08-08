Mumbai, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt says he is open to doing more romance dramas and a film like his 1991 hit "Saajan" is on his wishlist. Sanjay Dutt says he is open to romance dramas: I can do one more 'Saajan'

Dutt, a Hindi cinema veteran with over 40 years of experience, said he will say yes to a romantic movie if he gets a good script.

"Will do romance if any good film comes. My generation worked for mass so we are massy heroes. I did 'Saajan' one time. It was a good film with good songs. I can do one more 'Saajan' ," said the actor, who played a sensitive poet in the movie, co-starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan.

"Saajan", directed by Lawrence D'Souza, was one of the few romance drama film that Dutt did in his filmography that has been dominated by action movies.

The 65-year-old actor was speaking at the launch of the song "Big Bull" from his upcoming film "Double iSmart".

Dutt plays the antagonist in the Telugu film, directed by Jagannadh Puri and headlined by Ram Pothineni.

The actor, who also played negative roles in Vijay's "Leo" and "KGF: Chapter 2" , said he likes to portray such characters as he gets to do a "lot of action".

"... Negative is a good space to be in. One can do a lot. I get to do a lot of action. It's good that there is something to do for actors after so many films," Dutt said.

"Double iSmart” is a sequel to Pothineni and Jagannadh’s 2019 sci-fi action film “iSmart Shankar”, about an assassin who helps the police when a slain cop’s memories are transferred to his brain.

The film, backed by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s banner Puri Connects, will be released in theatres on August 15 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

