Sanjay Dutt shares unseen pic with dad Sunil Dutt and sisters Namrata Dutt, Priya Dutt on Raksha Bandhan; fans react

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, actor Sanjay Dutt revisited an old memory with his family. He shared a rare picture with father, the alte actor Sunil Dutt, alongside sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. It left his fans nostalgic.(Also read: Sanjay Dutt misses mother Nargis’ homecooked food)

In the photo, a younger-looking Sanjay is seen posing next to Sunil Dutt who held Namrata and Priya. They leaned on a white car as the picture appeared to be clicked outside their house. Sharing the picture with fans, the actor said, “Knowing that I will always have you two standing by me, makes me feel blessed and happier. Thank you for always being my strength @priyadutt and @namrata62. I love you both so much! Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Sanjay Dutt's Instagram post.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “What a beautiful pic.” Another one said, “God bless you. May it (your brother-sister bond) be blessed with longevity.” Another one added, “Sir, you (Sanjay) are a legend.”

Sanjay Dutt is the only son of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, who married on March 11, 1958. Sanjay has two sisters – Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt. In the early '80s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The actor died on May 3, 1981, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. In 2005, Sunil died after to a heart attack.

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in 2008. They are parents to twins, Iqra and Shahraan. The actor keeps sharing several pictures of his family on social media.

Sanjay Dutt’s last release was Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The film performed poorly at the box office after which, Sanjay penned a long statement. Reacting to the ‘hate’ Shamshera received, he wrote, "It's a movie made up of blood, sweat, and tears. It's a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audience to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in."

