Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces Jai Somnath, film to be helmed by Ketan Mehta; release date announced

Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta have teamed up for the historical drama Jai Somnath, which traces back to 1025-1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta's Jai Somnath will release next year.

This year marks 1000 years of the Ghazni attack and the destruction of the temple, and its subsequent resurrection. Somnath symbolises the indestructible spirit of India and the glory of Indian civilisation.

Marking 1000 years of the historic episode, the film aims to bring to screen, a story that symbolises resilience, faith and the indestructible spirit of India.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Bhansali Productions shared the update with the caption, "A temple can be broken, not the faith. Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents - JAI SOMNATH. Directed by Ketan Mehta. In cinemas worldwide, 2027."

The history of Somnath narrates the victory of creation over destruction. From Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni's attack in 1026 to centuries of foreign invasions, there were repeated attempts to destroy this centre of faith. Yet, each time, the heroes of India defended this land with their blood.

Jai Somnath will be produced under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, with Ketan Mehta serving as writer and director. The film is slated for release in 2027.