Sanya Malhotra mourns travel influencer Anunay Sood’s sudden death at 32: 'Thank you for adding so much light'

Actor Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram on Thursday to mourn the sudden demise of popular travel influencer Anunay Sood, who passed away at the age of 32. Anunay Sood was a pilot and content creator and known for his captivating travel videos.

Sanya mourns Anunoy's sudden death

On Thursday, Sanya shared heartwarming photos and a video with him, Sanya and wrote, “Anunay, thank you for adding so much light and laughter to our lives. You truly are one of a kind.” She captioned another image, “Thank you hero.” Though she didn’t mention the location, the pictures appeared to be from a bike ride in Leh, Ladakh.

A screengrab of Sanya Malhotra's Instagram Stories

Another screenshot of Sanya Malhotra's Instagram Stories.

Anunay's family shared a statement after his death

A statement shared on Anunay’s official Instagram account confirmed the tragic news, reading, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy as we navigate this difficult time. Please avoid gathering near personal property. Keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.” The message was signed by his family and friends.

Anunay’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Shivani Parihar, also shared a deeply emotional note on social media, expressing her heartbreak. “I still can’t believe you’re gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my everything. Every little thing reminds me of you — your laugh, your voice, your messages,” she wrote.

She continued, “I don’t know how to move forward without you. One moment we were planning our forever, and now I’m trying to understand how to live without you. I’ll love you for the rest of my life, even if you’re not here anymore. You’ll always be a part of me. I love you so much. RIP. Hope to meet you super soon.”

Who was Anunay Sood

Anunay Sood was a travel influencer, a pilot, and a travel content creator. A professional pilot by training, he rose to fame through his visually stunning travel videos and photography on Instagram and YouTube, often documenting offbeat destinations and road trips across India and abroad.