5 facts about Anunay Sood, the Indian travel influencer who died in Las Vegas

The death of popular travel content creator and photographer Anunay Sood, at the age of 32 has left many shocked. His family confirmed the news through a statement posted on his official Instagram profile on Thursday, November 6. His family confirmed the news through a statement posted on his official Instagram profile.(Instagram/@anunaysood)

While there is growing speculation about the circumstances of his death, there is no official confirmation on what caused it. Many of his fans have urged waiting for confirmed information instead of drawing early conclusions.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the travel influencer's family said in a post.

Here are 5 facts about the Anunay Sood.

Online community of million followers

Based in Dubai, he built an online community of more than 1.4 million Instagram followers, close to 400,000 YouTube subscribers and around 7,800 Facebook followers.

His content ranged from road trips and luxury escapes to offbeat destinations, and he was widely known in the travel and creator community for his travel content.

Grew up in Noida, studied Automobile technology

Anunay Sood grew up in the Delhi-NCR region and studied at DPS Noida, according to his Facebook page.

He later graduated from Amity University Noida with a degree in Automobile and Automotive Mechanics Technology, as per his LinkedIn profile.

His interest in cars and automotive engineering often appeared in his travel content, particularly in videos focused on road trips, supercars and driving experiences.

Travelled 46 countries, wanted to see the whole world

According to his Instagram bio, Sood had travelled to 46 countries across Europe, Asia and beyond, including France, Italy, Greece, Japan and Hong Kong.

His travel often combined luxury experiences with adventure, and he documented each trip in detailed vlogs and photo-led posts.

He had dreamt of visiting every single one of the world’s 195 territories and nations.

A marketing specialist

Alongside content creation, Sood was deeply involved in the digital and marketing space.

He co-founded Meta Social FZ LLC and worked as a Marketing Specialist at Getaways Tourism LLC, running a performance and marketing agency based in Dubai.

His expertise and growing influence brought him collaborations with major global brands, including Switzerland Tourism, Visit Saudi, the New Zealand Tourism Board, OPPO, Airtel and several hospitality chains.

His work earned him recognition in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years, from 2022 to 2024.

What do we know about his death?

Sood is believed to be in Las Vegas at the time of his death.

Just two days before his death, he posted a carousel from the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, a high-end automotive showcase featuring some of the world’s rarest and most exquisitely engineered cars.

The post, which has now become his final one, showed him enjoying the event, meeting fellow car enthusiasts and standing beside iconic figures like Pagani Automobili founder Horacio Pagani.

Las Vegas police said in a statement: "On November 4, 2025, LVMPD responded to a dead body located in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report."