Sara Ali Khan gets scared of her cake as she celebrates birthday with Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 28th birthday on Saturday. The actor had a small cake-cutting ceremony with her family and few friends at home. Her friends shared small clips of her getting scared from the sparkling candles on the cake, while cutting it with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khae. Also read: When birthday girl Sara Ali Khan said she's done with remakes: ‘Some films should not be touched’ Sara Ali Khan cut her birthday cake with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sharing a video of her reacting to fireworks on her colourful cake, one of her friends wrote on Instagram Stories, “Ye ladki kisi se bhi nahi darti (this girl is scared of no one)… except her own birthday cake.”

Sara Ali Khan's birthday celebration at home.

Birthday wishes for Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor pasted a ‘bday babe’ sticker on a collage of two pictures on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95. Have a fantastic year.” While one was a childhood picture of Sara with father Saif Ali Khan, another was a candid picture of Sara with Kareena and Saif's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Sara's industry friend Ananya Panday also posted a heartfelt birthday wish for her. Sharing a throwback picture of them together on Instagram Stories, Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday partner. With you ‘what you see is what you get’ and you always say it as it is - unapologetically you. My fave things about you. Stay mad Sara. Love you @saraalikhan95.”

Birthday wishes for Sara Ali Khan from Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan.

Actor Radhika Madan shared a picture of them sitting on a rock at a hilly location. She wrote along with it on Instagram, “Happiest birthday Ms Hatke. All the happiness and love to you.”

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara is the only daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. She made her film debut five years back with Kedarnath opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. This year, she was seen in two films, a suspense thriller Gaslight which released on an OTT platform, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which released in theatres. She was seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in the latter. She also made a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

The actor currently has atleast four films in her kitty. She will be seen in the patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu's multi-starrer Metro... In Dino and Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak. She also has Jagan Shakti's untitled next in pipeline.

