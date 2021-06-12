Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan plays Kartik Aaryan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama song in video of Ibrahim and their dog
Sara Ali Khan shared a video of Ibrahim Ali Khan with a song from Kartik Aaryan's movie.
Sara Ali Khan shared a video of Ibrahim Ali Khan with a song from Kartik Aaryan's movie.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan plays Kartik Aaryan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama song in video of Ibrahim and their dog

  • Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan and their dog. She shared the video with a song from Kartik Aaryan's movie.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan treated fans to a new video of Ibrahim Ali Khan on Friday night. The actor posted a video of her brother on her Instagram Stories with the song from Kartik Aaryan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama playing in the background.

In the video, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen dancing with their pet dog while Sara Ali Khan filmed the moment. Sara shared the video with the song 'Ban Gaya Kutta' playing in the background. She also used gifs and stickers reading, 'I want to pet your dog' and 'double trouble'.

Sara and Kartik worked together in Love Aaj Kal. The two actors were rumoured to be dating during the making of Imtiaz Ali's film. However, it was reported that they broke up before the film released. Few months after the release, Sara and Kartik reportedly unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

On Friday, Sara also shared a time lapse video in which she was seen enjoying a swim. In the video, Sara was seen taking numerous laps. She shared the video with the caption, "Because magic happens everyday #pinksky #goldenhour." Her aunt, Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "Stunning."

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan spotted in unseen pic, Nitish Bharadwaj recalls SSR's broken promise

Sara was last seen in the Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The David Dhawan directorial was released on Amazon Prime in December. Earlier this year, Sara wrapped the filming of Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets on Instagram, Sara said, "That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad (after one year) Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan kartik aaryan ibrahim ali khan + 1 more

Related Stories

Sara Ali Khan with mother actor Amrita Singh.
Sara Ali Khan with mother actor Amrita Singh.
bollywood

Sara can't stop smiling as she gets a champi from mother Amrita, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan has dropped a picture with her mother actor Amrita Singh. See post here.
READ FULL STORY
Saba Ali Khan shared throwback photos of her family.
Saba Ali Khan shared throwback photos of her family.
bollywood

Sara turns ‘lil momma’ to Ibrahim, young Saif also features in throwback photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan feature in throwback family photos shared online by Saba Ali Khan. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.