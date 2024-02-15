Sara Ali Khan recreates dad Saif Ali Khan's iconic Dil Chahta Hai scene in hilarious ad, fans react

Actor Sara Ali Khan dropped a new video of herself and it can remind anyone of her father Saif Ali Khan's iconic scene from his film, Dil Chahta Hai. The clip seems to be a promo from an upcoming advertisement. The video has been also shared by Farah Khan as well. Also read: Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan’s patriotic film to premiere in March on Prime Video India Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan in Dil Chahta Hai scene

In the video, Sara is dressed in an ivory lehenga as a bride. She is busy talking to someone named Sanjay on a call. But, the person doesn't leave any scope for her to speak, just like in Saif Ali Khan's Dil Chahta Hai scene when he tried talking to his girlfriend Priya. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Who is this Sanjay, and why has he got @saraalikhan95 so worked up?”

Internet reacts to Sara Ali Khan video

Reacting to the video, many social media users were seen nostalgic about Saif's film. One of them wrote, “She proofs that why we love and like Saif natural acting.” Another user asked, “Dil Chahta hai Part 2 ?” Someone also commented, “So sweet @saraalikhan95 recreating your father's scene.”

Who is Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan is Saif's first child with Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita also have a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will make his Bollywood debut soon. Saif and Amrita parted ways in 2004. Saif shares a close bond with his kids, Sara and Ibrahim, who are often seen meeting and visiting him and his family, including his wife, Kareena Kapoor and their sons, Jeh and Taimur.

Sara's filmography

Sara will be next seen in the Prime Video original movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Sara Ali Khan, in the lead, will be seen as a fictional freedom fighter Usha Mehta. The film will begin streaming on the OTT platform on March 21. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Sara's last screen appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song Heart Throb. Her last release was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. Besides Ae Watan Mere Watan, she also has several films in the pipeline. This includes Murder Mubarak, Metro... In Dino and Jagan Shakti's yet-untitled upcoming project.

