Sara Ali Khan rocks in red with her girl gang, is this from her Galentine's Day party?

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a new picture where she is seen posing with her girl gang. All the girls are seen in red with a red rose in their hands

She makes no mention of it in her caption, but it appears she stepped out with her friends to celebrate Valentine's Day together. Her fans were more than delighted to see their favourite star and dropped a bunch of appreciative emojis.





Sara has been in the holiday mode from around the New Year and through January, she posted some pictures with close friends and later from Maldives, which she visited with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

Towards the later part of December, Sara was spotted shooting for her upcoming film, Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Pictures and videos of Akshay, dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and Sara, in an ethnic wear, at Taj Mahal had gone viral.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No with Varun Dhawan which tanked badly. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Coolie No 1 has a few moments, owing largely to Varun Dhawan’s enthusiasm and spontaneity. As the ruffian Raju, he gets to channel his love for broad, physical comedy as he apes Mithun Chakraborty, complete with the pelvic thrusts. It is as the straitlaced Raj that you wish that he had dialled down on all the mimicry of the veteran actors. He is surrounded by familiar faces; besides Paresh Rawal and Javed, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Sahil Vaid show up too. The women, like most David films, have little to do besides show up for songs and act supportive. Sara Ali Khan is adequate when duty calls."

Sara made her debut with 2018's Kedarnath with late Sushant Singh Rajput and later, followed it up with Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Simmba.

