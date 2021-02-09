Sara Ali Khan shares pics with Amrita Singh on her birthday, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also makes cute appearance
- Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures with her mother Amrita Singh on her birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita her "strength and inspiration".
Sharing the pictures, in which the mother and daughter are twinning in blue, Sara wrote: "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. I lo-blue the most #likemotherlikedaughter #twinning #winning #soulsisters #bosslady #beautiful #maa #travelbuddy #blessed." Her hashtags revealed what Sara thought of her mother as she addressed her as boss lady and soul sister.
The pictures also feature her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara is incredibly close to her mother and brother as is evident from her many posts on Instagram with them.
Amrita is known for her frank views and it appears Sara, too, got that streak in her and case in point was her confession on Koffee With Karan about liking Kartik Aaryan and wanting to go on a date with him. Speaking on Famously Filmfare, she said that she gets the no-filter “kuch bhi bol do (say anything)” trait from her mother.
However, Sara had also added that with age, Amrita had become more cautious now and has often warned her daughter to be in control of what she says. “Truth be told, the mother in her does wake up very often. Because suddenly with me, there is this, ‘You can’t do this. I could have done it, but you can’t do it.’ She also has a point.
In another interview to Harper's Bazaar, Sara had said how her mother would get upset when she would tell her about wanting to stay the rest of her life with Amrita, more so as she had elaborate plans for Sara's marriage. “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem?”
