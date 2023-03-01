Sara Ali Khan sports ‘beard’ in pic clicked by Homi Adajania, thanks him for bringing out her 'feminine side'

Sara Ali Khan had a funny birthday wish for filmmaker Homi Adajania on Tuesday. The actor shared a picture of herself, sporting a ‘beard’ (via a filter) while taking a dip in a pool, in order to wish Homi who she credited as the photographer. A reflection of him could be seen in the glass door behind her. Also read: Sara Ali Khan poses with 'most stunning granny' Sharmila Tagore, calls her 'mere sapno ki rani'. See pic

Sharing the pool pic on Instagram Stories, Sara wrote, "Spot the photographer. Thank you for always bringing out my feminine side, beautiful side in me. @homster Happy birthday again." Homi called her a “fool” while responding to the photo.

She also shared a short video in which both her and Homi were seen pushups together. She wrote along with it, “The best kind of peer pressure. Ain't got to time for leisure. Acting mornings are moments to treasure. Satisfaction beyond measure. @homster happiest birthday to you. Stay young, fit, alive and inspiring always.” Homi replied to her post, saying, “Work it dude”.

Sara is reportedly working in Homi's next, titled Murder Mubarak. She has reportedly also completed shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Jagan Shakti's untitled project in pipeline.

Radhika Madan and Huma Qureshi shared funny pics of Homi Adajania.

On the other hand, Huma Qureshi shared a funny picture of Homi Adajania as she wished him on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of him wearing a bodysuit and wrote, “HBD @homster Stay the cray cray adorable person you are.”

Radhika Madan, who worked in his directorial Angrezi Medium, shared a picture of him wearing a wig on her Instagram Stories. “Happiest birthday Homi. Welcome to the 30s!" she wrote. Homi is in his 50s now.

Many others shared some hilarious pictures of Homi as they wished him on his birthday. Homi is known for directing movies like Cocktail, Finding Fanny and Angrezi Medium. He is married to stylist and costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania.

