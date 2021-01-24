Sara Ali Khan chills with family in Maldives, Sutapa Sikdar sends tightest hug to late Irrfan Khan
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Uncle Anil says 'this is the last marriage in our family' from actor’s generation
Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal in Mumbai on Sunday. The wedding is scheduled to take place at Alibaug's upscale The Mansion House.
Swara Bhasker on living in an office in initial days in Mumbai: ''No society was ready to rent a house to 2 girls'
As theatres remain mostly shut through the coronavirus pandemic, Swara Bhasker had a successful stint on the OTT platform with release of one film and two web series on different streaming platforms. She has now kickstarted the new year with yet another web show, Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai.
Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan on her birthday: 'You could never remember birthdays'
Sutapa Sikdar remembered her husband, late Irrfan Khan, on her birthday. She mentioned how he could never remember birthdays. She also posted a picture from the time when he had forgotten her birthday.
Sara Ali Khan poses in blue swimsuit in pics from Maldives holiday, fans 'just can't breathe'
Actor Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the best trip in the Maldives and her photo collection has still not run dry. She has shared more pictures from her holiday, this time showing her toned body in a swimsuit.
Kareena Kapoor hangs out with Karisma Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and other family members. See pics
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture from her Saturday afternoon spent hanging out with family. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her family.
