Satish Shah's wife Madhu asked Ratna Pathak Shah this heartbreaking question at his funeral with 'stunned eyes'

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah wrote an obituary for her friend and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Satish Shah in The Indian Express. She penned a heartfelt tribute for the actor who died due to cardiac arrest on October 25. Ratna also revealed her interaction with his wife, Madhu, at his funeral, revealing the heartbreaking thing she said to her. (Also Read: Satish Shah texted this to Ratna Pathak Shah just 3 hours before death: ‘It became even more unbelievable’) Ratna Pathak Shah grieved her friend Satish Shah and shared a heartbreaking moment with Madhu.

Madhu asked Ratna Shah this at Satish Shah’s funeral

Ratna mentioned how Satish’s friends and family gathered at his funeral, remarking that his ‘mobile face was completely still’ and she’s not sure if he looked peaceful. When everyone turned to Madhu, his wife of 45 years, she expressed disbelief to Ratna. The actor wrote in the obituary, “Is this really happening? she asked me, her eyes stunned, her hands stiff. As he was led away, we gathered around her and tried to make sense of the events.”

Ratna wrote about how Satish ‘wanted to live for her to see her through her troubled times’ and how he sang for her beautifully. She wondered who would ‘sing to her and with her’ now.

The actor stated that Madhu joined them in celebrating Satish, writing, “Madhu was able to join in — she sang softly and tentatively at first, as if surprised that the man associated with these songs wasn’t present. But then she just gave in to the warmth of the loved ones who came together to celebrate his life, while marking his passage to another stage. Her voice rose and she seemed to be singing to her Satish.”

Satish Shah’s death

Satish Shah died on October 25 in Mumbai at age 74. While earlier reports cited kidney failure as the cause of death, his co-star Rajesh Kumar clarified that it was cardiac arrest. Satish reportedly collapsed at home during lunch before being rushed to the hospital, where efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.