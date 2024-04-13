Sayaji Shinde undergoes emergency angioplasty after complaining of severe chest pain

Sayaji Shinde, known for his versatile roles in Indian cinema was recently rushed to the hospital. The actor had severe chest pain on April 11, after which he had to undergo an emergency angioplasty. Sayaji later updated his fans about his health condition though his Instagram post. (Also read: Sayaji Shinde birthday: 5 things you need to know about the Killer Soup actor) Sayaji Shinde shares health update post angioplasty.

Sayaji Shinde thanks fans for their best wishes

Sayaji shared a video message with his fans in Marathi. He also captioned his post in Marathi which read, “Hi, I'm very well, all the fans who love me, my well wishers are with me, nothing to worry now, will be there for your entertainment soon thank you...!!! (smiling and folded hands emojis).”

Sunil Grover reacted to Sayaji's message and wrote, “Wishing you health and quick recovery Sir!” Gajraj Rao dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Neha Sharma Iyer captioned her comment as, “Take care sir (folded hands emoji) God bless you (bouquet emoji)” A fan commented, “Get well soon sir (bouquet emoji).” Another fan commented, “This is the acknowledgement of your good work sir... Get well soon Shinde Saheb (folded hands emojis).”

After complaining of chest pain, Sayaji's family admitted him at Pratibha Hospital in Satara, Mumbai on April 11. The doctors had diagnosed a 99 per cent blockage in one of his three blood vessels during heart tests, as reported by India Today. As he underwent several medical tests, the doctors found about arterial blockages impeding the blood flow to his heart.

Sayaji Shinde's acting career

Sayaji made his acting debut with the 1990 Hindi movie Disha. He has worked across various genres and regional languages cinema. The actor's popular works include - Shool, Singham, Nenokkadine, and Antim: The Final Truth. Sayaji was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey's Killer Soup, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma. His upcoming projects are 60 Hours, Maa Nanna Superhero, Struggler 2023, Viral Girls, Sathyam, Aamdar Niwas, and Susaat.

