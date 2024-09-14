Sex Tape: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video inspired by this Cameron Diaz movie? Plot similarities suggest so

The recently-released trailer of Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has left fans excited and intrigued by its unconventional plot. While it's certainly new to Hindi cinema, it shares an eerie similarity to the premise of a Hollywood movie. (Also Read – Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri raise a riot as ‘suhagraat CD’ goes missing. Watch) Sex Tape and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video have a similar premise

Flashback to Sex Tape?

Like in the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer, in Jake Kasdan's 2014 romantic comedy Sex Tape, Cameron Diaz and How I Met Your Mother-fame Jason Segal play Annie and Jay respectively, whose self-recorded sex tape gets lost, much to their shock and embarrassment. The rest of the plot revolves around how the married couple manage damage control and retrieve their sex tape.

However, unlike in Sex Tape, Rajkummar and Triptii's characters in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video are newly married and it's their suhagaraat (honeymoon) sex tape that gets stolen or lost. On the other hand, Annie and Jay in Sex Tape have been married for years and even have two kids. They record the sex tape in order to revive their sexual bond after years of marriage. Sex Tape was co-written by Jason, Kate Angelo, and Nicholas Stoller.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released on Thursday. It offers a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of Vicky and Vidya, as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh.

With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night. The trailer teases a fun-filled adventure as they try to get their life back on track.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl-fame, it is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films are releasing on October 11.