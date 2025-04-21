Shabana Azmi recalls how Rekha's response to a fan request stunned her: ‘Aisa behave karna chahiye star ko’

Shabana recalls when a fan approached Rekha for an autograph

During the interaction, Shabana said, “I have so many incidents with Rekha. I remember one thing so clearly. Then I realised, ‘Oh, this is the public persona!’ So, she and I were in a plane chatting away, [imitates laughing sounds] and then, somebody said, ‘Ma’am, ma'am, can you give me an autograph?'"

'Aisa behave karna chahiye star ko'

What happened next? Shabana added, "And from here, her face changed into this distant star. Then she said, ‘I am talking, can you wait a bit?’ I was like, ‘Oh my God! Look at this transformation.’ In that one moment, I was like, 'Arre aisa behave karna chahiye star ko (this is how a star should behave)!' But she has always been very warm and very loving.”

Rekha hasn't signed a film since 2014. Her last theatrical release was the 2014 film Super Nani, in which she played the titular role of Bharti Bhatia. She is often seen attending movie premieres and award ceremonies.

On the work front, Shabana was last seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel. The series explores the lives of five middle-class women who start a dabba service but find themselves embroiled in a drug cartel. It also stars Shalini Pandey and Jyotika in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in Lahore 1947.