Internet reacts to reports of Shah Rukh Khan's accident in US, fans wish him speedy recovery after he undergoes surgery

Fans have been tweeting about Shah Rukh Khan and extending their best wishes to the actor after he reportedly met with an accident on the sets of one of his upcoming projects in Los Angeles. The actor has reportedly undergone surgery after he ended up hurting his nose on set and was bleeding. He was immediately rushed to hospital, said a report. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident on set, undergoes surgery in US Actor Shah Rukh Khan at an event in Mumbai earlier this year. (File Photo: AP)

Fans wish Shah Rukh a full recovery

Shah Rukh Khan is receiving support from his fans after the news of his recent accident broke. While some shared news articles about the actor's accident that landed him in the hospital, others wished him a full recovery.

One fan tweeted, “Wishing you a speed recovery @iamsrk sir. Love you and God bless you.” A person said, "Get well soon SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) and get back with Jawan." A fan also tweeted, "Praying for speedy recovery. He will be fine soon." One said, “Get well fully King Khan. We are praying for you!”

About Shah Rukh's accident

So far, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor his team has issued any statement regarding the alleged accident and surgery. A source told ETimes about the actor's accident, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital.”

The report further said quoting the source, "His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose Shah Rukh Khan is now back in the country, recuperating at home."

Shah Rukh's recent projects

Shah Rukh was last seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the action film Pathaan. He will be next seen in Atlee’s upcoming action film Jawan, which also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover, among others.

He also has Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. The movie also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

