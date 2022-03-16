Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap unsuccessfully brainstorm over ideas for his 'OTT app' SRK+ in new ad. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's make-believe rivalry with Disney+ Hotstar continues in a new ad. A day after surprising his fans with his idea for an OTT app named SRK+, Shah Rukh has revealed it was all for a new commercial for the Disney+ Hotstar. Even Anurag Kashyap was in on the prank. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan teases new OTT venture but Salman Khan leaks details, fans say: 'Suspense hi khatam kar diya bhai')

In the new video, Shah Rukh and Anurag are seen celebrating the announcement for SRK+. The actor then asks Anurag to come up with ideas for the new platform. Anurag suggests a story on a cop chasing after deadly serial killers but Shah Rukh's 'assistant' lets him know that Ajay Devgn's Rudra is already streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. When Anurag suggested a movie about a teacher holding her students hostage, Shah Rukh was told that A Thursday is also out already. Shah Rukh is left dejected at all the ideas getting trashed.

Sorry @iamsrk pehle bata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta 😂

Ab #ThodaRukShahRukh pic.twitter.com/ly4pEqjE0e — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 16, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Shah Rukh had shared a picture of himself with the logo for SRK+ next to him. Salman Khan had retweeted him, writing, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se (Today's party is from you) @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+." Shah Rukh has starred in multiple ads for the brand.

Anurag Kashyap had also revealed that he will be collaborating with Shah Rukh on his app. He tweeted, "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+." Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, "Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!"

A lot of fans had got excited to have Shah Rukh and Anurag work together. Seems like they will have to wait a little longer. Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Pathaan in Spain with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Anurag Kashyap's next release will be Dobaara with Taapsee Pannu.

