Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan celebrate as their team Trinbago Knight Riders wins WCPL title: This victory is most special

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns Trinbago Knight Riders, and his son Aryan Khan have celebrated the team's recent win in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final. Tribango Knight Riders defeated Babarbos Royals by 10 runs to win the Women's Caribbean Premier League on Sunday. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan is now owner of women's cricket team)

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh shared a video of the team celebrating their win. He captioned the post, "Every victory is special….but somehow this one for @tkriders Women’s Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!!"

Shah Rukh also added Queen's We Are The Champions song as the background music. Reacting to his post, fans showered love in the comments section. A person wrote, "A king size congratulations, king." Another fan commented, "Congratulations team @tkriders."

On his Instagram Stories, Aryan Khan, too, congratulated the team. He shared a photo of the winning team with their cup. Aryan captioned the post, "First women's CPL tournament and the first win already secured. Congratulations ladies! Hopefully, many more to come".

On his Instagram Stories, Aryan Khan, too, congratulated the team.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh congratulated his Knight Riders franchise on the entry of its first-ever women's team. He shared the announcement tweet by the Trinbago Knight Riders and wrote, "This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders and of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see this live!!" Shah Rukh co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is preparing for his comeback to films after over four years. The actor was last seen in his 2018 release Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is currently working on Atlee's film Jawan. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON