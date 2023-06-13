Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan is asked if ‘bhabhiji’ Gauri Khan makes him work at home. Here's what he said

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 13, 2023 07:31 AM IST

During his latest #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan had the wittiest response to a Twitter user who asked if wife Gauri Khan makes him work at home.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and did a quick #AskSRK session on Monday. The Pathaan actor gave witty responses to questions asked by fans. When one fan asked the star why he does these sessions only for 15 minutes and whether it is because his wife Gauri Khan makes him work at home, Shah Rukh had the sassiest response. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he's quit smoking, reacts to troll who says 'you really think you're handsome' on Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan had a hilarious response to a user who asked if Gauri Khan makes him work at home. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

Shah Rukh's witty response

During the #AskSRK session, a fan asked the star, "Yeh hamesha aapke paas bas 15 min hi kyu hote hain, bhabhiji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya (Why do you always have only 15 minutes, does your wife make you do the housework)?". Responding to his question in his trademark witty style, Shah Rukh said, "Beta apni kahaan(i) humein na suna… jaa ghar ki safaai kar (Son don't tell me your own story, go clean the house)".

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to Shah Rukh's witty response and added to the comments. "SRK thug life!" said one fan and added laughing face emoticons. Another said, "SRK’s sense of humour >>> anyone in Indian film industry". A comment read, "I can't stop laughing."

Shah Rukh started the ‘Ask Me Anything’ round and tweeted, “Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game.” When a fan asked “Have you quit smoking?” he replied, “Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick.” When another asked, “#AskSRK Do you really think you're handsome?” he wrote back, “No not at all. I know I am handsome ha ha.”

SRK on The Archies

When one of his fans asked him, “Archies coming on Netflix. How do you feel as a proud father?” he said, "Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually.” Shah Rukh had also shared the new poster of his daughter Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut on his Instagram. He wrote, "I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love."

Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan, which turned out out to be one of the biggest hits of his career. He has Jawaan and Dunki in the pipeline.

Topics
