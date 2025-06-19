Shah Rukh Khan brings the house down at Sitaare Zameen Par screening, poses for pictures with actors. Watch

Sitaare Zameen Par marks the return of actor Aamir Khan on screen after a gap of three years. Ahead of the release on Friday, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, which was attended by the entire cast and crew. Aamir Khan arrived with girlfriend Gauri Spratt and posed for pictures. Aamir's close friend Shah Rukh Khan was also present, as he interacted with the cast members. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan visits Sitaare Zameen Par set, says Aamir Khan called him at least 10 times to meet the cast) Shah Rukh Khan had a gala time at the Sitaare Zameen Par screening.

Shah Rukh Khan at screening

In a video that was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the premiere of the film. He was seen wearing a blue hoodie and covering his head with a beanie. As Aamir and Gauri stood nearby and welcomed Shah Rukh, he was seen interacting with the debutant actors of the film, who seemed excited to see him there. He posed for pictures, smiled and did the victory sign with them.

In a video that was shared by the makers a day ago, Shah Rukh was seen visiting the set of the film during the shoot. “Aamir has told me at least 10 times. He said, ‘Come and meet the actors. They are doing so well. I didn’t get time earlier but every day I meet him, whenever I am meeting him, he is calling me also, saying, ‘Please come. Please come.’ Even 3 days ago, he told me, ‘Shah, tu ana yaar (Come no, please)!’” he said to the cast. He also posed for group picture with all of them.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par introduces 10 actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

In the film, Aamir will play a basketball coach training a team of players with special needs. It also stars Genelia D'Souza. A spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, will release in theatres on June 20.