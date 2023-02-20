Shah Rukh Khan dismisses ‘bogus’ reports about his luxury car collection: 'Don't have cool cars except...'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday interacted with fans on Twitter. As a part of his ‘Ask SRK’ session, he replied to many questions from social media users. While doing so, he also called out ‘bogus’ reports of him owning luxury cars when someone asked him, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?” Also read: Shah Rukh Khan on why he's not feeling like a king, his most annoying habit and reason for not posting pics of his pets

Responding to the question, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars… except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.”

Shah Rukh Khan's tweet to a fan.

Shah Rukh is believed to have a collection of swanky cars. According to a report by ETimes last year, his collection includes a phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and BMW i8. Apart from this, he reportedly also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-Series Convertible, alongside Hyundai Santro and Creta.

Besides this, Shah Rukh also answered questions regarding his family, film, work, equation with other actors and his possible retirement from films in near future. He also touched upon the success of his film, Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the session and wrote, “So far so good… Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant and fun maybe even what you #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours (15 mins).” “Bye everyone. Thanks for your time. May God bless you all. Have to start working out now….body bula rahi hai…hate it now when I don’t have the six pack! See you guys in the theatres,” he later wrapped up.

As Pathaan continues to rule the box office, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film stars the actor as an army soldier. It also has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist alongside Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Shah Rukh also has Dunki in the pipeline, in which he is paired opposite Taapsee Pannu for the first time. It's directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON