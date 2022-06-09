Shah Rukh Khan is all decked up for Jawan co-star Nayanthara's wedding with Vignesh Shivn, reaches Chennai. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday flew down to Chennai to attend the wedding ceremony of his Jawan co-star Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivn. Pictures of Shah Rukh in formal attire from the venue were shared by his manager. Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut with Jawan, which is being directed by Atlee. (Also read: Vignesh Shin pens note for 'Thangamey' Nayanthara hours before wedding, is 'excited' to see her walk down the aisle)

Shah Rukh arrived at the venue along with Jawan director Atlee. A video of their cars entering the venue has surfaced on social media.

Sharing SRK’s pictures from the venue, his publicist wrote: “For Nayanthara’s Special Day (sic).”

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn had revealed earlier this week that the wedding will take place at a resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. It’ll be an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance.

He had also revealed that they had originally planned for the wedding to take place in Tirupati. However, the plan had to be cancelled due to logistical issues. Vignesh and Nayanthara started dating each other when they worked together on his second directorial, Naanum Rowdydhaan. The film, which was a box-office hit, also featured Vijay Sethupathi.

Last year, Nayanthara had confirmed that she is engaged to her live-in partner Vignesh Shivn on regional television. As part of the promotions of her film Netrikann, Nayanthara revealed about her relationship status.

Vignesh Shivn is currently basking in the success of his latest release Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which turned out to be a runaway hit. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with Nayanthara.

Nayanthara currently awaits the release of her upcoming Tamil thriller O2, which will directly premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON