 Shah Rukh Khan is back in his ponytail era. See his latest all-black airport look | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan is back in his ponytail era. See his latest all-black airport look

ANI |
Mar 17, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Sunday. He was seen in an all-black outfit and in his old, famed ponytail look.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress fans with his ultimate swag and fashion. In the early hours of Sunday, the Don actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport in his old, famed ponytail look. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fake fight while Aamir Khan plays peacemaker at Jamnagar bash. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan spotted in an all-black ponytailed look at the Mumbai airport(ANI)
Shah Rukh Khan spotted in an all-black ponytailed look at the Mumbai airport(ANI)

In the pictures and videos, Shah Rukh is seen coming out of his luxurious car and heading to the airport entry gate. Shah Rukh looked dapper as he donned a black overcoat that he paired with a black t-shirt and jeans. He tied his long hair into a ponytail and accessorised his look with black shades and white sports shoes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh has lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of rapper Badshah's studio album Ek Tha Raja. The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. It also celebrates Badshah's 12 years in the music industry and how he has pushed artistic boundaries over the years.

Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie Dunki. Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

He has still not announced his next project.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Explore the art deco structures of Mumbai through a heritage walk with HT! Participate Now!

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan is back in his ponytail era. See his latest all-black airport look
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On