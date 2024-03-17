Shah Rukh Khan is back in his ponytail era. See his latest all-black airport look

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress fans with his ultimate swag and fashion. In the early hours of Sunday, the Don actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport in his old, famed ponytail look. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fake fight while Aamir Khan plays peacemaker at Jamnagar bash. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan spotted in an all-black ponytailed look at the Mumbai airport(ANI)

In the pictures and videos, Shah Rukh is seen coming out of his luxurious car and heading to the airport entry gate. Shah Rukh looked dapper as he donned a black overcoat that he paired with a black t-shirt and jeans. He tied his long hair into a ponytail and accessorised his look with black shades and white sports shoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh has lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of rapper Badshah's studio album Ek Tha Raja. The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. It also celebrates Badshah's 12 years in the music industry and how he has pushed artistic boundaries over the years.

Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie Dunki. Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

He has still not announced his next project.

