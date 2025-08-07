'Shah Rukh Khan is not even equal to dirt on Kamal Haasan's feet,' says Lilliput post National Award: 'Copy kar rahe ho'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 movie, Zero, wherein he played the role of a man with dwarfism, failed to impress the audience. In fact, after the box office failure of the film, Shah Rukh took a break from acting. Now, in an interview with Red FM Podcasts, actor Lilliput talked about how he felt SRK tried to copy Kamal Haasan in Zero and criticised his acting in the film. Lilliput criticised Shah Rukh Khan's acting in Zero and accused him of copying Kamal Haasan.

Lilliput expressed that while a sighted person can portray blindness, it is far more challenging for an average-height actor to convincingly play a dwarf. He pointed out that dwarfs are just like anyone else — their hand movements, emotions, and thoughts are normal; the only difference lies in their physical appearance.

Lilliput says Shah Rukh Khan copied Kamal Haasan in Zero

He added, "So how will you act that out? You will make him look smaller technically. We know you are good-looking and cute, so our impression of what you are ends there. We are not looking at a dwarf, we are looking at a hero who has been made to look like a dwarf via visual effects. And what is your script trying to say?”

He further accused SRK of copying Kamal Haasan and said, "You look at Appu Raja’s intelligence. Kamal Haasan remained original and also picked out the details of the physicality of a dwarf person. Dwarfs are a little distorted, their fingers are smaller, a little thicker, arms, face, and feet are different, so when you are not able to leave an impact, then why are you making it? And how could you think that you would leave an impact? Kamal ji ki aap copy kar rahe ho. Unke acting ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap (You are copying Kamal ji. And you are not even equal to the dirt on his feet)."

Lilliput's statement came days after Shah Rukh won a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2023 film, Jawan. Kamal Haasan has won the award thrice in his career.

About Zero

The Bollywood romantic drama, directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring SRK, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, follows Bauua Singh, a man with dwarfism from Meerut, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love. He finds himself caught between a brilliant scientist with cerebral palsy (played by Anushka Sharma) and a troubled superstar (played by Katrina Kaif). Made on a budget of ₹200 crore, the film collected only ₹178 crore worldwide, ending up as a box office disaster.

About Appu Raja

Kamal Haasan’s 1989 film Appu Raja, originally released in Tamil as Apoorva Sagodharargal, centres on the twins Raju and Appu, who were separated during childhood, and Appu’s quest for revenge against the criminals who killed his father. The film was a major box office success, completing a 200-day run in theatres and becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film at the time.