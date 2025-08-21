Shah Rukh Khan jokes about Zero box office disaster: ‘Ullu bana lena lekin Zero mat banana’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan cracked a joke about his ambitious film Zero flopping at the box office in 2018, which led to him taking a brief break from acting. At the trailer launch event of his son Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh quipped that filmmakers should never make a film like Zero. Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 movie, Zero, wherein he played the role of a man with dwarfism, turned out to be a big flop.

Shah Rukh jokes about Zero

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh attended the trailer launch event of his son Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Speaking at the event to unveil the preview of the Netflix show, Shah Rukh interacted with the cast of the upcoming project.

In one video, Shah Rukh is seen having a hilarious moment with Manish Chaudhari and joking about the failure of his film Zero.

When Manish mentioned that he would make Zero, Shah Rukh quipped, “ Producer to producer ek baat kahun… (Can I say something as a producer)”.

“Sir, aapko jo bhi banana hai bana lena, ullu bana lena, gadha bana lena, mamu bana lena lekin bhagwan ke liye meri taranh Zero mat banana (You can make whatever you wish, make a fool of someone or anything, but please for God’s sake, don’t ever make Zero like me),” Shah Rukh added.

The comment was followed by both actors erupting into laughter and sharing a high-five. A video of the moment has emerged on social media, capturing not only the actors' laughter and high-five but also the audience's reaction, with many in attendance bursting into laughter as well.

Aryan is making his directorial debut with Ba***ds of Bollywood, a Netflix show. The preview was released on August 20, and SRK expressed excitement at the event. His company, Red Chillies Entertainment, is producing the show. The actor also requested the audience to give his son the same love and affection that they've shown him.

About Zero

The romantic drama, directed by Aanand L. Rai, also featured Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. It followed the life of Bauua Singh, a man with dwarfism from Meerut, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love. He finds himself caught between a brilliant scientist with cerebral palsy (played by Anushka) and a troubled superstar (played by Katrina). The film was made on a budget of ₹200 crore, and managed to collect only ₹178 crore worldwide, ending up as a box office disaster.