Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome in black as he attends Smriti Irani's daughter's reception. See pics

Former actor, now union minister Smriti Irani hosted her ex-colleagues and Bollywood stars at the wedding reception of her daughter Shanelle Irani on Friday. Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share photos from the celebrations, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan. Shanelle and Arjun had gotten engaged in 2021. As per reports, their wedding festivities began on February 7 with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. (Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan taught Gauri Khan how to exercise)

Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome in an all black suit as he posed for a photo with Smriti Irani to his right and her husband Zubin Irani to his left. Mouni stood next to her husband Suraj Nambiar in the same photo. While Smriti Irani wore a red and golden saree, Mouni wore a mint green one.

Also spotted in her photo post were Shanelle and her husband Arjun. Shanelle wore a blue saree and posed for the photo with Mouni and Arjun. Mouni played Krishna Tulsi alongside Smriti Irani's Tulsi on Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show marked both their debuts. “Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di @smritiiraniofficial,” Mouni captioned her post.

Many fans noticed how last year's release Brahmastra featured both Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy. While Shah Rukh Khan had a special appearance as the ‘Scientist’, Mouni played the main villain ‘Junoon’. “Junoon aur Scientist sahab saath mei? I knew it kuch toh gadbad hai (Junoon and the Scientist are together, something is up),” wrote a fan. “Pathaan and Junoon Collab soon?,” asked another.

Ronit Roy, who played Mihir Virani opposite Smriti in Kyuki…, also shared photos from the function. “Years of friendship @smritiiraniofficial @ravikishann and the warmth and love keeps growing. Grateful Congratulations @shanelleirani and Arjun. Wish you a blissful wedded life ahead. Thank you @zohrirani for taking such good care of us. Lovely meeting you @zoishh.irani,” he wrote. The photo also featured Ravi Kishan.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Sidharth Anand's Pathaan, which released on January 25 and is expected to cross ₹1000 crore worldwide collection this weekend. It also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. He will be next seen in Jawan by Atlee.

