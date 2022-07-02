Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor pose with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan on Rocketry sets, Karan Johar features too. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor posed with R Madhavan and former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on the sets of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Taking to Instagram, a fan account shared the picture which also featured filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. All of them smiled as they posed for the camera. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan wanted to be part of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

In the picture, Shah Rukh was dressed in formals--a white shirt under a black jacket and pants. R Madhavan was seen in his look from the film and both he and Nambi sported similar outfits--purple shirt and beige pants. Ranbir Kapoor sported T-shirt and pants, Karan was dressed in an all-black outfit while Ayan opted for a white T-shirt under a shirt and pants.

In Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan essays the role of Nambi Narayanan. The film is based on the life of the scientist who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The film chronicles Nambi's early days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the espionage allegations against him. The film released in theatres on Friday and was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English. It is also dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In the film, Shah Rukh is seen in a cameo role as a chat show host interviewing Madhavan's character in the film's Hindi version. Recently speaking about Shah Rukh at a promotion event of his film, Madhavan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "I mentioned about Rocketry to Shah Rukh Khan sahab (sir) when I worked with him in Zero ...he vividly remembered it that during one of his birthday parties he asked me about the film's status and expressed his desire to be a part of the film. 'Mujhe background mein koi bhi role chalega main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu (I'm ready to play any role in the background I want to be a part of this film), Khan sahab told me. I thought he was joking."

He had also said, "Two days later my wife Sarita asked me to thank Khan sahab for his kind words. I dropped a message to Khan sahab's manager asking her to convey my gratitude to him and I instantly got a text from the manager saying, 'Khan sahab dates puch rahe hai shoot ki (Khan sir is asking about the dates of the shoot)'.. and that's how he became a part of our film."

Shah Rukh will be seen in several films as he is making his comeback to the big screen after four years. He has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in the pipeline alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh will also be seen with Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara.

