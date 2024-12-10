Shah Rukh Khan reviews Baby John trailer: Happy to see Varun Dhawan ‘all tough’; lauds Jackie Shroff's ’deadly' look

Shah Rukh lauds Baby John trailer

Shah Rukh wrote, "What an exciting trailer. Well done really looking forward to seeing the film….@kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like u. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love u. @Varun_dvn I am so happy to see u like this, all tough. @bindasbhidu deadly u look Jaggu da… "

Atlee, Varun, Kalees, Keerthy respond to SRK

He concluded his note, "@keerthyofficial #WamiqaGabbi all the best….A complete package, wishing goodness to the whole team." Reacting to the post, Atlee said, "Love you sir. Means a lot to us sir." Varun replied, "Thank you, @iamsrk sir for your kind words and support for #BabyJohn. Your encouragement is fuel for every artist. Hope to make you proud bade bhaiya (big brother)."

Kalees responded to Shah Rukh, "You are my greatest inspiration and a true legend and your words mean the world to me. Your tireless work and unwavering dedication continue to motivate me daily. I truly admire and respect you sir. Thank you for being such a guiding light in my life sir." Keerthy said, "Thanks a ton sir. Means a lot coming from you. Can’t wait for you to watch the film sir."

About Baby John

The trailer of Baby John was released on Monday. Varun was seen as an officer, a doting father and a lover if with Keerthy's character. Jackie Shroff looked menacing as the antagonist in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of the film.

The trailer ended on a surprising note as Salman Khan marked a brief appearance. A brief glimpse of Salman's eyes was shown, however, his face was covered in a black cloth. The trailer concluded with Salman wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25. Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.