Shah Rukh Khan says Piyush Pandey ‘revolutionised’ the ad industry in India, pays heartfelt tribute to his ‘genius’

Piyush Pandey, the creative visionary who gave Indian advertising its distinct voice and soul, died on Thursday. He was 70. Actor Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfelt tribute to celebrate his ‘genius’ and said that working with him always felt ‘effortless and fun’. Shah Rukh Khan shared his memories of working with Piyush Pandey.

What Shah Rukh Khan shared

Taking to his X account, Shah Rukh shared a picture of Piyush and wrote in the caption, “Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots.”

More tributes

Several Bollywood stars and filmmakers paid tribute to the ad legend. “Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey,” wrote Hansal Mehta. On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "A creative genius .. a most amiable friend, and guide .. has left us .. No words to express our grief .. Piyush Pandey, passed away this morning .. The creative works left behind by him shall ever be an eternal emblem of his immeasurable creativity .." Ab is ghar mein Piyush nahin rehta hai ! RIP. My deepest condolences," said Piyush Mishra.

Ila Arun, who was the sister of Piyush, wrote, “Dear loved ones, with a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning.”

Piyush Pandey, often described as the face of modern Indian advertising, began his career in the 1980s and rose to become the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide of Ogilvy & Mather. Known for infusing Indian sensibilities, humour, and heart into his work, Piyush transformed the way ads spoke to the country’s diverse audience. His campaigns from Fevicol’s Jod Ke Rakhe Hamesha to Cadbury’s Kuch Khaas Hai and Asian Paints’ Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai became cultural landmarks.