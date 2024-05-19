 Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Karan Johar pay a visit to producer Ritesh Sidhwani after his mother's death | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Karan Johar pay a visit to producer Ritesh Sidhwani after his mother's death

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 19, 2024 07:48 PM IST

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother died on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar were seen visiting the residence of the producer.

Leelu Sidhwani, mother of producer Ritesh Sidhwani, died on May 17. She was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar, where she breathed her last. On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were seen paying a visit to the producer's residence in Mumbai. Karan Johar also paid a visit to Ritesh's residence. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar attend producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother's funeral)

Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Ritesh Sidhwani's Mumbai residence.
Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Ritesh Sidhwani's Mumbai residence.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Ritesh Sidhwani's residence

Ritesh is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. On Sunday, paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar’s car coming out of his residence. Suhana Khan was also seen in a separate car.

On Saturday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen arriving at Ritesh's house in their car, dressed in white. Filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were also spotted in their car, arriving at the entrance. Some other faces who were also seen at Ritesh's house were Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan.

Some of the other stars who visited the hospital on Friday were Shibani Dandekar, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, actor Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

More details

The cremation took place at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium on May 18. The family released an official note reading, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of Mrs. Leelu Sidhwani on May 17 2024. Prayers will be held on May 18, 2024 at Quantum Park RG level at 3.15 pm. Cremation will be held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 4.30 pm. Quantum Park address: RG Level, Union Park, Khar West.”

Shah Rukh has collaborated with Ritesh in a number of movies, including Don, Don 2 and Raees. The actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Karan Johar pay a visit to producer Ritesh Sidhwani after his mother's death

© 2024 HindustanTimes
